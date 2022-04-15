Pattaya (Thailand), Apr 15 (PTI) India's Viraj Madappa shot five birdies against one bogey for a fine third round to be placed placed T-12, with one more round to go in the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge golf tournament here on Friday.

Madappa, tied-second on the first day, had dropped to T-15 after second. He collected nine points and took his tally to 28.

American Sihwan Kim, who logged 22 points in the first round, but lost two points on a disappointing second day, was back in full flow in the third.

Kim was in terrific form with 11 birdies and no bogeys for 22 points, which in conventional scoring would have translated to 11-under 61 at Siam Country Club's Waterside Course. His first round 22 points worked to 10-under 62 and he had a 76 in the second round.

The other Indians -- Rashid Khan (21 points) had five birdies against three bogeys in the third round and was T-36, while Veer Ahlawat (21 points), with an eagle and three birdies against one bogey, was also T-36.

Shiv Kapur, with five birdies against two bogeys and a double, added five more points to get to 16 and was T-56.

The lone Indian woman in the fray, Diksha Dagar had three birdies against two bogeys and was T-60 with a total of 15 points. Tvesa Malik had missed the cut.

Overnight leader Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen, her compatriot Natipong Srithong and Maja Stark from Sweden are second with 34 points, while Budsabakorn Sukapan from Thailand is fifth with 33.

The innovative new USD 750,000 tournament is being jointly sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET).

