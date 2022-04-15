Delhi Capitals are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 27 of IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The match would be played at the Wankhede Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals brought themselves back to winning ways with an emphatic victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Everything clicked for them in that game, from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw's spectacular power-hitting to Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed's performances with the ball. Now, Rishabh Pant and his side will aim to continue with that momentum when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 27

RCB on the other hand, were handed a 23-run defeat by defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last game and they will aim to bounce back from that loss. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

DC vs RCB Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the bookmaker's choice for winning this game. According to Bet365, RCB's odds of securing a victory are 1.80, compared to Delhi's, which are 2.00.

DC vs RCB Win Probability

DC vs RCB Win Probability (Source: Google)

According to Google's win probability, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a higher chance of winning this game against Delhi Capitals. RCB have a 52% win probability while Delhi's chances are marginally lesser at 48%. However, this will change when the game starts and it advances.

