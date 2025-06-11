Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The second season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) is set to begin with a blockbuster opening clash between Gwalior Cheetahs and debutants Chambal Ghariyals on June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Shankarpur, Gwalior.

This contest will mark the start of the new season and also spark what promises to be a gripping local derby between two passionate cricketing centres: Gwalior and Chambal.

It will be the beginning of a fresh regional rivalry as Chambal steps into the league for the first time. Representing two cricket-loving regions of the state, Gwalior and Chambal will aim to set the tone for the season with a high-intensity encounter, the release stated.

The Gwalior Cheetahs, who were part of the inaugural season, are raring to go on the field for the tournament opener.

The Gwalior Cheetahs have played an instrumental role in shaping the team's structure.

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Madhav Singhania, CEO of JK Cement, outlined the team's clear and future-focused vision.

"Our vision for Gwalior Cheetahs is pretty much aligned with the vision of the owner's group. We believe in nation-building but with a people-centric approach. The Gwalior Cheetahs, as a team, are a combination of talented players, coaches, and management staff. We want to build a unit that can give their best individually as well as collectively and try to bring laurels to the group. We do believe that by playing our best and doing our best on the pitch, we will have a great impact off the pitch in terms of creating joy and wellness for the region where we belong. This summarises our vision for Gwalior Cheetahs this season and beyond," he said as quoted by the MPL press release.

He even highlighted the significance of having Rajat Patidar in the squad.

"We do believe that our contribution as a team will also benefit the league and Rajat Patidar is definitely a great personality and a profile for us to showcase the leadership that the team has as well as a lot of inspiration that we can create for Gwalior as well as Madhya Pradesh," Madhav Singhania noted.

Singhania further praised the league's rapid evolution in just a year's time.

"Over one year of its existence, the MPL T20 has proven that with good governance, organization and vision, even a regional initiative can have a national as well as global impact. The results are to be seen in terms of the increase of number of players from last year to now who are playing in the IPL as well as the other leagues across the country," he added.

On the other side of the coin, the Chambal Ghariyals are entering the MPL T20 fray for the first time this season. Backed by a passionate ownership group and a clear developmental vision, Chambal will aim to make an immediate impact under the leadership of Shubham Sharma.

Divyaraj Singh Kirar, Managing Director of Devraj Hospital & Karan Development Services, spoke about the team's approach:

"This is a proud moment for all of us associated with Chambal Ghariyals. This is our first season, but we're entering with ambition, preparation, and heart," he admitted.

The Ghariyals will rely heavily on the experience of pacer Kuldeep Sen, who brings with him IPL credentials and a sharp competitive edge.

"Kuldeep's experience is invaluable. He will play a crucial role in guiding the young talents in our team and anchoring our bowling attack," Kirar added.

He also stressed the significance of the MPL for regional cricket:

"The Madhya Pradesh League is a vital platform for identifying and grooming talent from across the state. It's more than just a tournament, it's a movement to put MP cricket on the national radar," Kirar concluded.

Organised by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, the MPL T20 2025 promises another season of exciting, talent-rich cricket from June 12.

Men's Teams:

Gwalior Cheetahs, Bhopal Leopards, Jabalpur Royal Lions, Rewa Jaguars, Indore Pink Panthers, Chambal Ghariyals, Bundelkhand Bulls

Women's Teams:

Chambal Ghariyals, Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls. (ANI)

