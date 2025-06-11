ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money: The South Africa national cricket team are challenging the Australia national cricket team in the grand finale of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The grand finale between both countries is being hosted at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London from June 11. Before the ultimate battle, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced record prize money for the ongoing WTC to prioritise Test cricket. This is the first Indian national cricket team that failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final after ending up as the runners-up of the last two editions. What Happens if SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Match at Lord’s Is Drawn or Washed Out in London?

Australia, on the other hand, are looking to create history in the WTC 2025 final. The defending champions could become the first two-time champions of the elusive tournament. Meanwhile, South Africa is looking to win an ICC title for the first time in 27 years. Alongside the prestigious ICC Test mace, these two are also competing for a handsome prize. In this article, fans can see how much prize money the winners and runners-up will receive.

ICC WTC 2025 Prize Money for Winners and Runners-Up

The winner of the ICC WTC 2025 final clash between Australia and South Africa will be awarded $3.6 million (INR 30.78 crore approx). The runners-up will be awarded $2.16 million (INR 18.56 crore approx). The prize money of this edition of the World Test Championship has seen a drastic rise from the previous two editions.

In the 2021 and 2023 editions, the winners (New Zealand and Australia) received $1.6 million (INR 13.68 crores approx). The runners-up (India) got $0.8 million (INR 7.6 crores) on both occasions. After the conclusion of the ICC WTC 2023-25 final, the 2025-27 cycle will begin on June 20 with England facing India in the first of the five-match series.

