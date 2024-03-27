Madrid [Spain], March 27 (ANI): The Indian shuttlers, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, bowed out of the ongoing Madrid Spain Masters on Tuesday.

As per Olympics.com, the fifth-seeded Indian duo suffered a loss to the world number 33 duo of Annie Xu and Kerry Xu of the USA 18-21, 22-20, and 18-21 in a 61-minute contest. Jolly-Gopichand secured lost the first game but bounced back well in the second to set up a decider. However, they could not hold their nerves well enough and lost the final game.

Last week, Jolly and Gopichand ended their Swiss Open campaign in the second round.

In the Indian men's singles competition, Mithun Manjunath had a busy day at work, first beating his compatriot S Subramanian 15-21, 24-22, 21-18 in his first qualifier match that lasted over an hour. Then later on, he beat Jhuo-Fu Liao of Chinese Taipei 21-16, 21-12 to reach the main draw, where he will be taking on Wang Tzu-wei in the first round.

On the other hand, Sameer Verma could not qualify for the main draw. He first secured a win against the local talent Alvaro Leal by 21-9, 21-12 in a one-sided first qualifier, but lost to Indonesia's Jia Heng Jason Teh later 21-10, 21-14.

Aadya Variath was also defeated by Ukraine's Polina Buhrova in a qualifying match for the women's singles draw.

The men's double teams of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila and Krishna Prasad Garaga and KS Pratheek were also in action. MR and Dhruv beat Canada's Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura 21-18, 21-17 and Krishna Prasad Ganga and KS Pratheek beat Job Castilo and Luis Montoya of Mexico 21-15, 28-30, 21-11 in their respective first round clashes.

The Madrid Spain Masters 2024 offers players ranking points for the Paris 2024 Olympics, taking place from July-August this year. The ranking period for badminton began on May 1, 2023, and will end next month. (ANI)

