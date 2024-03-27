Chennai Super Kings continue their winning run in the IPL 2024 as they beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in their second match of the competition. Batting first, CSK put up a huge total of 206/6 riding on the performance of Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube. Chasing it, Gujarat Titans never got off to a good start and kept losing regular wickets. Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Desphande shared four wickets among them as CSK secure a dominant victory and moved to the top of the points table. MS Dhoni Catch Video: 42-Year-Old Wicket-keeper Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Vijay Shankar During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK opener Rachin Ravindra came out all guns blazing against the new ball seam attack of GT. Ravindra's whirlwind knock powers CSK forward in the game and GT was pushed back. They tried to get back in the game by dismissing Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane, but Shivam Dube brought them under pressure through his brutal hitting. Supported by a solid cameo from Sameer Rizvi, CSK cruised to a big total of 206/6, setting a huge target infront of GT.

Chasing it, Wriddhiman Saha tried to give GT a solid start, but they suffered a big blow when Shubman Gill lost his wicket to Deepak Chahar. Sai Sudharsan tried to consolidate the innings, but GT kept losing wickets from other end. GT suffocated for boundaries and searching for it David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia lost their wickets. GT were running behind the game for the entirety and towards the end, the game went well out of their hand. They finished at 143/8, handing CSK a 63-run victory.

CSK vs GT Stat Highlights

# This is Gujarat Titans' biggest defeat in terms of runs in the IPL (By 63 Runs)

# Shubman Gill now has four dismissals against Deepak Chahar in the IPL

# This is only the second time Rashid Khan conceded 10+ runs in each over of a spell in an IPL match

# 206/6 is the third highest total by any team against Gujarat Titans in the IPL

# Sameer Rizvi is the ninth player to hit first ball of his IPL career for a six

# Third successive 50+ opening partnership for CSK vs GT

# For the first time since October 2020, CSK's spinners have gone consecutive games without picking a single wicket.

# Tushar Deshpande picked his 100th T20 wicket in this match

# Shivam Dube now has most sixes in middle overs (7-15) since 2023 (21) 'Sorry, Bowl First' Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Gets Confused During Toss, Changes Decision After Initially Opting to Bat During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Chennai Super Kings' well-rounded performance made sure that they come out on top despite the best efforts of Gujarat Titans. They move ahead eyeing a qualifier spot with two wins behind them. Meanwhile, GT has to look at their batting and add some firepower in it from their bench. The bowling also lacks a bit of experience and needs to be addressed.

