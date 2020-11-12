London [UK], November 12 (ANI): Chelsea Women's captain Magdalena Eriksson has signed a contract extension which will keep her with the side until 2023.

"Chelsea FC Women's captain Magdalena Eriksson has committed her long-term future to the club by signing a contract extension to keep her at the Blues until 2023," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Kapil Dev Health Update: Legendary Cricketer Returns to Golf Course Two Weeks After Successful Heart Surgery.

Eriksson has become an integral part of Emma Hayes' side since joining in 2017 and was made captain ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. The Sweden international marked her first season as Chelsea skipper by leading her side to a domestic double, winning the League Cup before being crowned FA Women's Super League champions.

After inking a new deal, Eriksson expressed delight and said: "There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 102nd International Goal During Portugal vs Andorra, International Friendlies, Juventus Congratulates CR7 (Watch Goal Highlights).

"It means everything to me to be at this club, there is nowhere else in the world I would rather be. We have everything here," the club's official website quoted Eriksson as saying.

"We have an amazing team, we have an amazing squad and we have a good group of people around the team to support us. It's the ideal place to be and I couldn't see myself being anywhere else," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)