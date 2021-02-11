Aurangabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Over a hundred sportspersons have decided to return the Shiv Chhatrapati awards as the Maharashtra government has ignored their demand of jobs, fencer Sagar Magare claimed on Thursday.

As many as 103 sportspersons will visit Mumbai on February 24 and return their awards and certificates, he told PTI.

Magare, who won the prestigious award of the Maharashtra government in 2016-17, said the demand for government jobs is being neglected for four years.

