Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra continued her winning run to reach the third round of the ongoing 30th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in the women's singles category at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

In the second round match, the second seed defeated Sohini Sanjay Mohanty of Odisha 6-1, 7-6 (2) in straight sets to move ahead in the tournament, according to a press release from Fenesta Open.

Supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., and held under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), the Fenesta Open is India's largest domestic tennis championship, drawing top contenders from across the country.

Meanwhile, Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu and Soha Sadiq of Karnataka also won their respective matches to reach the third round of the tournament. The former champion showcased tremendous power and speed to get the better of Debasis Sahoo of Odisha 6-2, 6-1 in the men's singles category.

On the other hand, Soha had to work hard for her victory in the second round of the women's singles category against Aakruti N Sonkusare of Maharashtra. The fourth seed started slowly, with Aakruti racing to a 3-1 lead, but Soha bounced back in style, winning five consecutive games to claim the first set.

Aakruti staged a sublime comeback in the second set, taking it 6-3 before Soha responded with her solid baseline play, edging the decider 6-4 to seal a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory in a gruelling contest.

Punjab's Sahira Singh looked in complete control of her second-round match to beat Jeetesh Kumari 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

Olympian and Former Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan made it to the third round of the tournament as well. The Telangana-based player showed no signs of slowing down, easing past Deepak A 6-1, 6-2 in the men's singles. Top seed Nitin Kumar Sinha of West Bengal also advanced to the third round after his opponent, Smit Patel, retired due to injury with the score at 6-3, 3-2 in the second set.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will be awarded with prize money with a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 Lakh and Kit Allowance in the junior categories up for grabs. The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events will also receive a Tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each.

The Boys and Girls Under-16 & Under-14 category qualifying and main draw matches will be played from October 5 to October 11. (ANI)

