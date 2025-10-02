AS Roma will return in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 league stage action as they will play against Lille in their next match at home. Roma are entering the game on the back of a solid run of form. Their biggest win recently has been against Lazio in the Serie A 2025-26. Roma are in a great run of form since the start of this season. They have played six matches this season and have lost only game so far. The loss came rather surprisingly against Torino but their performance in the rest of the matches made sure Roma sit at the third position in the Serie A table. Gian Piero Gasperini has done solid work till now and he will not want to let go the momentum. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Bruno Genesio side Lille on the other hand, are aiming to replicate their gritty performance which cane in the last season. Lille finished fifth in the Ligue 1 2024-25 and ambushed both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. They are aiming a deep run in the UEFA Europa League this season. Hamza Igamane and Olivier Giroud scored against Brann to secure a victory in their last game in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 and even against Roma, veteran striker Olivier Giroud will be they key weapon for Lille.

AS Roma vs Lille Match Details

Match AS Roma vs Lille Date Thursday, October 02 Time 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Olimpico, Roma, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is AS Roma vs Lille UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Lille will host Italian giants AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 02. The AS Roma vs Lille match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico, Roma, Italy and it will start at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of AS Roma vs Lille UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the AS Roma vs Lille live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the AS Roma vs Lille online viewing options, read below. Barcelona 1-2 PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos Score As Defending Champions Earn Narrow Win Over Blaugrana. How to Watch Live Streaming of AS Roma vs Lille UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch AS Roma vs Lille live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. AS Roma will sit deep initially and try and contain their opponents but eventually find a way to win the tie.

