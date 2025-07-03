New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Shubman Gill's clear intent has made him unstoppable in the ongoing Test series against England as he made scoring a double century look like a walk in the park, observed his one-time mentor Yuvraj Singh.

Hero of India's two global triumphs, 44-year-old Yuvraj had guided young Gill and India's T20 opener Abhishek Sharma during the Covid-19 lockdown when they even stayed at his Chandigarh bungalow.

"Take a bow @ShubmanGill! Making it look so easy on the big stage! Well played and well deserved double century an example of being unstoppable when the intent is clear," Yuvraj wrote on his official 'X' handle.

The recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Gill for a "fabulous start" to his captaincy stint.

"A double for Gill. Fabulous start to his leadership stint, this would do him a world of good moving forward. It's time for India to bat all day now," Ashwin wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had showered wholesome praise on Wednesday when Gill completed his century, kept it short and sweet.

"Very pleased to see the intent and commitment shown by @ShubmanGill and @imjadeja today. Well played!," the legend wrote.

Gill's home state unit, Punjab put out a video of his first-ever TV interview when he was barely 15 and scored 351. He was involved in a record 587-run stand with teammate Nirmal Singh playing for Mohali against Amritsar in an inter-district game.

"Yes, Shubman Gill... you didn't just lead — you ruled. From the heart of Punjab to the soul of Indian cricket. You've shown the world what royalty on the pitch looks like. Not just a captain — a force, a fire, a future written in gold.

"Crowns aren't worn — they're earned... and today, yours shined the brightest. The prince isn't rising anymore — he has arrived. Punjab stands proud. India stands taller," Punjab Cricket Association posted on 'X'.

