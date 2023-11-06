Manchester, Nov 6 (AP) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is feeling better after sustaining an ankle injury at the weekend but is not guaranteed to play in the upcoming Champions League game against Young Boys, manager Pep Guardiola said Monday.

“I spoke with the doctor and him,” Guardiola said of Haaland. “Yesterday he said he felt much better, but I don't know.”

Haaland was substituted at halftime in City's 6-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday after twisting an ankle. Guardiola said after that game that Haaland “didn't feel comfortable” and was withdrawn as a precaution.

Guardiola said he'll know after training later Monday if the Norway international is available against Young Boys, which City hosts on Tuesday.

“If he says, 'I am ready, I don't have pain,' I will consider him to play,” Guardiola said.

City would secure a place in the round of 16 with a win.

The team's next game is against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. (AP)

