Athens, Aug 22 (AP) Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor.

The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman. (AP)

