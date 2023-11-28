Istanbul [Turkey], November 28 (ANI): Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag revealed the plan to stay "calm" to deal with the electrifying yet hostile atmosphere of Galatasaray Stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage clash.

United last made a trip to Galatasaray in the 1993-94 season, the Turkish fans welcomed the Red Devils at the airport with a banner reading "Welcome to Hell' which is still associated with the club.

In their first UCL encounter, United were held at Old Trafford with a scoreline of 3-2 in October. Ahead of their second group stage meet, Ten Hag has asked his players to stay calm and keep their emotions in control.

"Absolutely, you have to stay calm in your head and don't get too emotional and control emotion, don't give them anything, the referee as well, don't give them a moment they can take, so you have to stay away from such moments," Ten Hag said in the press conference as quoted from Goal.com.

"You have to make it your game, it is not that important how the opponent is playing, it is how you are playing. We will make a good plan and the players they have to decide. We have to make our game and it is history. Manchester United has a great history, we have to make our own," Ten Hag added.

As of now, Manchester United are currently struggling to qualify for the Round of 16 as they sit at the bottom of Group A with three points. The only way to seal their place in the knockout stage will be to walk away with three points at a venue where they are yet to register a single victory.

Manchester United will be riding high on confidence after clinching a 3-0 victory against Everton on Sunday. But Ten Hag's side will be without Marcus Rasford who featured on the scoresheet during their victory. (ANI)

