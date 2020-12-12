Manchester [UK], December 12 (ANI): Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he believes his side can win the Premier League this season.

Solskjaer's remarks came ahead of Manchester United's derby clash against Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League after suffering a 3-2 defeat against RB Leipzig.

"At Manchester United, you should always aim to win trophies. Of course, with the last three seasons, as they have been, there have been two teams far ahead of the rest of the pack. I got belief during the season, or since the turn of the new year, that this team is improving and that we can put up a challenge," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"Of course we need to improve on last season but I don't think any team will run away with it. I go into every single game wanting to win, so maybe that's the answer to your question. If you win every game you end up with a trophy," he added.

If Manchester United manages to defeat Manchester City later today, then the side will just be two points away from table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils currently have 19 points from 110 matches and the side are positioned at the seventh spot in Premier League standings. (ANI)

