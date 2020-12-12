Born on December 12, 1981, Yuvraj Singh is one of the most prolific batsmen produced by Indian cricket. The left-hander was known for his aggressive stroke play and of course his fielding. Over the years, regardless of the format of the game, Yuvraj has given us many innings to cherish. Many of his knocks have a special place in the archives of our memories. Whether it was slamming six sixes in one over during the 2007 World Cup against England or his 113 runs against West Indies in Chennai, fans till date remember the most minute details of his knock. On his birthday, let's have a look at the top 5 knocks by the former Indian cricketer. Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun at Sachin Tendulkar While Sharing Throwback Picture!

58 runs vs England

Now, who does not remember this match? Right before the over, Andrew Flintoff got into a war of words with Yuvi during India vs England, T20 World Cup 2007. This infuriated the left-hander and then came what we couldn't have imagined. In the following over, Stuart Broad bore the brunt as he was slammed with six sixes. He scored 58 runs from 16 balls.

70 runs vs Australia

Here was another fixture which was a must-win game for India. Yuvi once again hammered 70 runs from 30 balls during India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2007. He led the Indian team to a score of 188 runs and the Men in Blue won the game by 15 runs.

69 runs vs England

This was one match which went down the books of history for Indian captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his shirt at the Mecca of Cricket - The Lord's Cricket Ground. Does that ring the bell? Yes! it was the NatWest trophy 2002 Finals where England had posted a hefty total of 325 runs which was considered quite a huge score back then. India got off to a bad start and then Yuvi scored 69 runs and played a vital role in leading the team to a stunning win.

112 runs v Pakistan

This was in the second Test vs Pakistan in 2004 when the Indian left-hander notched up 112 runs. Not only did he score a much-needed century, but also led the team to a respectable total of 287 runs. However, that did not help the Indians as Pakistan won the game by 9 wickets.

139 runs vs Australia

This was when India was touring Australia in 2004. He scored 139 runs from 122 balls. India notched up a total of 296 runs. However, the innings did not help India win the match as the home team won the match by two wickets.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on your favourite inning by Yuvi, do feel free to share your knocks below in the comments section. Coming back to Yuvraj Singh's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

