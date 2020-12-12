Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski leads the three men final shortlist for Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award 2020. The finalists for Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 in seven different categories were announced by FIFA on November 11, 2020 (Friday). Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder and Wendie Renard were the top three finalists for the Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker were part of the top three finalists for Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper while Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Bayern’s Hansi Flick were shortlisted for Best FIFA men’s coach of the year. Read Full Story.

Jasprit Bumrah left the India cricket team and Indian fans back home surprised after hitting his maiden first-class fifty during India A vs Australia A three-day pink-ball practise match on Friday. Bumrah finished the innings unbeaten on 55 runs from 57 deliveries. He came at the crease after India were reduced to 116/8 at one stage and shared a crucial 78-run stand with Mohammed Siraj (22) to steer India to 194. His innings was studded with six boundaries and two maximums. India then went to bowl-out Australia A for 108 and have taken an 86-run lead on day 1 of the practice match. Read Full Story.

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to hols ATK Mohun Bagan to 1-1 draw in ISL 2020-21 on Friday. Manvir Singh had put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead in the 54th minute after going on a brilliant run from midfield. But 11 minutes later he conceded a penalty from which Joao Victor scored and equalised for Hyderabad FC. ATK Mohun Bagan climbed a place to second in the points table but are winless in their last two matches after starting the season with three consecutive victories. Hyderabad FC jumped two positions to fifth.