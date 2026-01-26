London [United Kingdom], January 26 (ANI): Matheus Cunha scored a stunning late goal to give Manchester United a dramatic 3-2 win over Premier League table-topper Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

With the win, Manchester United now find themselves in fourth position on the Premier League standings with 38 points to their name. Manchester City and Aston Villa, both with 46 points each, are in second and third place, respectively. Arsenal are leading the points table with a four-point lead over Man City.

Coming to the Arsenal vs Manchester United match, Arsenal took the lead in the 29th minute when Lisandro Martinez accidentally turned Martin Odegaard's shot into his own net. However, Michael Carrick's United responded well and equalised before half-time after Bryan Mbeumo intercepted a poor pass from Martin Zubimendi, rounded David Raya and scored in the 37th minute, as per the Premier League website.

United completed the comeback early in the second half. Patrick Dorgu finished brilliantly after combining with Bruno Fernandes, firing in off the crossbar to make it 2-1.

Arsenal pushed hard and thought they had rescued a point when substitute Mikel Merino scored late on. But just under three minutes later, Cunha curled a superb long-range strike into the bottom corner to seal the win for United.

The victory makes it two wins from two for interim manager Michael Carrick and lifts United up to fourth place. Arsenal remain top of the table, but their lead has been cut to four points after another frustrating league performance following their goalless draw against Nottingham Forest earlier.

Arsenal will next face Kairat in a Champions League fixture before facing off against Leeds United in the Premier League on January 31.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will take on Fulham, who are seventh in the Premier League standings, on February 1. (ANI)

