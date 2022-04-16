Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16 (ANI): Seven Manchester United Legends will be visiting India as part of the United We Play Finale from April 23.

The seven former Manchester United superstars - Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown and Ronny Johnsen - will take part in the finale of the second season of United We Play, a pan-India initiative by Manchester United club to support young footballers in India by giving them a platform to showcase their skills.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The second season of United We Play was launched earlier this year with a virtual interaction with Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov, where he spoke about the importance of grassroots development and initiatives like United We Play that encourage young footballers to participate in sports.

The legends will be part of various activities and events planned to maximise engagement with club supporters and football fans in India.

Also Read | Will Mumbai Indians Be Out of IPL 2022 Playoffs Race if They Lose Against Lucknow Super Giants Today?.

In the lead up to the visit, Apollo Tyres will be conducting various contests on social media in which select winners will receive a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the legends.

Five players will be shortlisted during the United We Play Finale in Chennai and subject to travel allowances, they will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in exciting activities like a matchday experience, a training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches and legend interactions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)