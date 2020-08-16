Manchester [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester United on Sunday announced that winger Tahith Chong, a product of the club's fabled Academy, has joined Werder Bremen on a one-year loan.

The talented 20-year-old will spend the full 2020/21 campaign in Germany and could make his competitive debut in a month's time with the Bundesliga due to begin on September 18.

Chong, who was born in Curacao and has been capped six times by Netherlands' Under-21s, was given his senior United debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2019, when he came off the bench in the FA Cup win over Reading.

Moments like that helped the Under-23s regular to land the club's coveted Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year award in May 2019, 12 months after he claimed the Jimmy Murphy Young Player accolade.

When Chong signed a new contract in March this year, to keep him at United until June 2022.

Chong's 16th and most recent first-team appearance was as a substitute, in the latter stages of our 2-1 victory against LASK in the Europa League last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

This is the attacker's first move away from United and he will no doubt hope to follow the examples set by Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira, to name just two Academy players who spent time at other clubs before making a successful return. (ANI)

