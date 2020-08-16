Sudarsan Pattnaik is known for his sand art, and he often impresses one and all with his talent. The renowned sand artist paid tributes to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who recently retired from the international cricket. Dhoni took to Instagram and announced his retirement. Following the footsteps of his captain and good friend, Raina also joined in and informed his fans about the decision. Meanwhile, Sudarsan made sure he had something special as Dhoni and Raina retire and came up with a beautiful sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. Virat Kohli Picks Two Incidents to Pay Heartfelt Tribute to 'Selfless' MS Dhoni, Says 'Thank You Skipper' (Watch Video).

While sharing his sand art on Twitter, Sudarsan wrote, “We will miss your amazing shots.....My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #IncredibleDhoni #AmazingRaina.” The sand artist drew a bat and a ball with Dhoni and Raina at the two ends of it. Suresh Raina Pens Emotional Note After Retirement With a Beautiful Video on ‘Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata’ Song, Says ‘Cricket Runs Through My Veins’ (View Post).

Here’s Sudarsan Latest Sand Art

We will miss your amazing shots.....My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #IncredibleDhoni #AmazingRaina pic.twitter.com/yZYXjfVhNJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 16, 2020

Dhoni’s retirement was on the cards as he last featured for team India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. However, not many expected the former India captain to hang boots before the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain will continue to play in the IPL and is likely to feature next season as well. Raina, on the other hand, was out of the Indian team since 2018 England tour.

