New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The National Esports Championships (NESC) 2025 concluded on July 27 with an electrifying Street Fighter 6 (Boys) finale, where India's top under-18 talent, Mandalapu Sreesanth, delivered a commanding performance.

Facing off against formidable opponent Ansil Nalakath Abbas, Mandalapu clinched a decisive 3-0 sweep in the best-of-five series, sealing his position as the main player to represent India at the 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG) in Bahrain from October 22-31, 2025. Ansil will join the contingent as the official substitute for the event, as per a press release from the ESports Federation of India (ESFI).

Also Read | Boxing Federation of India Confirms Sub-Junior Nationals To Begin on August 7 in Greater Noida.

A seasoned competitor with over four years of professional esports experience, Mandalapu is widely regarded as India's number-one 1 ranked under-18 Street Fighter 6 player. His decorated track record includes winning the Versus Cup 2024 and emerging as the Khelo India Youth Games Champion, cementing his status as a leading figure in the country's fighting game community.

This finale was a crucial milestone in the national selection process for the AYG, which will see India compete against the best young talents from across Asia. Both players' inclusion marks a strong representation for the country in the fighting games category.

Also Read | ITTF Expands World Team Table Tennis Championships 2026 to 64 Teams Each in Men's and Women's Categories.

Excited to represent India, winner of the Street Fighter 6 tournament, Mandalapu Sreesanth, said: "I am truly honoured to have secured first place in Street Fighter 6 at the NESC 2025 and earned the chance to represent India at the upcoming Asian Youth Games. This win is not just a personal milestone but also a reflection of the discipline, dedication, and countless hours of practice over the past months."

"As I prepare for the AYG, my focus is on studying high-level international gameplay, refining my fundamentals, sharpening my reaction time, and deepening my matchup knowledge. I've been training with top-ranked players to strengthen both my competitive mindset and in-game adaptability. My ultimate goal is to make the country proud and bring home a medal. The journey has only just begun, and I'm committed to giving it my absolute best," he added.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Ansil Nalakath Abbas said, "I'm grateful to the Esports Federation of India for giving me this opportunity. Representing my country is always a matter of immense pride. From the final match, I have identified key areas for improvement, and I'll be working tirelessly in the days ahead to strengthen my gameplay. My focus is on giving my absolute best and making sure I make India proud."

Speaking on the players' achievement, Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India, said, "We are incredibly proud of both Mandalapu and Ansil for their outstanding performances at NESC 2025. Their skill, dedication, and sportsmanship are a testament to the growing talent pool in Indian esports. Representing India at the 3rd Asian Youth Games is both an honour and a responsibility, and we are confident they will make the country proud. ESFI will continue to provide them with the support and exposure they need to prepare for the challenges ahead in Bahrain."

The qualifiers for eFootball at NESC 2025 are set to take place later this month, continuing the journey of selecting India's esports representatives for the 3rd Asian Youth Games. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)