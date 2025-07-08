London, Jul 8 (AP) Former Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava joined Premier League newcomer Sunderland on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Mozambique left back signed a two-year deal, having left Atletico after his contract expired following the Club World Cup.

Mandava made 99 appearances for Atletico across all competitions after joining in 2022 and featured regularly last season.

Sunderland is back in the Premier League after an absence of eight years following its win in the Championship playoff final in May.

Also on Tuesday, Tottenham signed Japan defender Kota Takai from J1 League team Kawasaki Frontale on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old Takai is Tottenham's second signing since Thomas Frank was hired as manager in place of Ange Postecoglou in June, after Mathys Tel's six-month loan from Bayern Munich was made permanent. (AP) AM

