Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 25 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said "Manipur state is a land of sports" and in a gesture of recognition and support for the rich sporting heritage of the state he marked the occasion of Shannaroishing Gee Numit, also known as Players' Day.

Manipur CM also reaffirmed the state's dedication to supporting and developing its gifted athletes by making sure they have access to the tools and chances necessary for their development and success.

"As we celebrate Shannaroishing Gee Numit, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting and nurturing our talented sportspersons, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. Congratulations to all the sportspersons, and may their success continue to inspire us all," Manipur CM posted on X.

Shannaroishing Gee Numit, which has been celebrated yearly since 1999 to honour Manipur's incredible win in the 5th National Games, is extremely significant in the sporting history of Manipur.

"Manipur state is a land of sports. The day of sports persons. Today we also inaugurated one excellent training centre, it will uplift the quality of training. We also today announced to give government service to the players who participated and won medals in the National Games in Gujarat. On this very auspicious day, I want to convey my happiness to all the sportspersons," Biren told the media.

Manipur is well-known as a gaming and sports powerhouse in India, having produced a large number of national and international athletes in a variety of sports. (ANI)

