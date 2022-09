London [UK], September 26 (ANI): Injured England skipper Heather Knight hit back at the India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and accused her of "lying" and said that there were no warnings given to Charlotte Dean.

The chatter has not stopped yet on India's Deepti Sharma running out England's Charlotte Dean at the non-striker's end in the 44th over of the innings. Many players came in support of Deepti while others have different opinions and stand with Charlotte.Heather Knight, the designated England captain, missed the series against India as she was undergoing hip surgery.

Knight took to Twitter and said, "The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate."

"But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the runout, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings," Knight further added in her tweet on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Deepti Sharma said that it was a plan, but one that was developed only after numerous warnings to Dean, who stopped in the middle of her bowling motion and pulled off the bails at the non-striker's end to complete a 3-0 sweep of England.

"It was a plan because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] multiple times. We did things as per the rules and guidelines. We told the umpires as well, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn't do much," Deepti told reporters on her return to Kolkata on Monday.

Earlier India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also came in support of her player and gave a blunt reply to the official broadcaster that no "crime" had been committed.When questioned about the non-striker's end runout by Deepti after Harmanpreet had led India to an ODI series win in England after 23 years, she said, "Today, whatever we have done, I don't think it was any crime. It is part of the game and is an ICC rule, and I think we just need to back our players. I'm actually very happy she [Deepti] was aware of that, and the batter is taking too long a stride. I don't think she has done something wrong."

With 17 runs needed to win the third and final match of the three-match ODI series, the 10th wicket partnership on 35 and Charlotte Dean edging closer to a fantastic half-century, drama unfolded at Lord's with Deepti running Dean out at the non-striker's end in her delivery stride.

Sometimes, the batter at the non-striker's end leaves his popping crease while the bowler is in his/her final delivery stride. If a bowler sees this, he/she can legally attempt to run out that batter as per the laws of the sport.Indian cricket legend Vinoo Mankad first did this during 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia by running out Australia's Bill Brown at the non-striker's end, which earned it the name 'Mankading'. Though many cricketers argue that it is against the spirit of the game, it is totally legal as per the law of the sport. (ANI)

