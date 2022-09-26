The art of the T20 format is seen to be mastered by India’s high-order batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Currently, they both stand at the top two positions respectively for most runs scored in Twenty20 Internationals. Virat will soon be looking to close the gap between him and the Indian captain to become the batsman with the most runs in T20I. Very close behind him stands the Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill in this race. Quite far from the top three is the Irishman,Paul Stirling. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has broken into the top five as well following his impactful innings against England. ICC T20I Team Rankings 2022: India Retains Top Spot After Series Win Over Australia, England Second.

Nowadays it can be seen that almost every nation has started its own franchise T20 league. It is played on a national level and players from multiple nations are welcomed in these leagues. It is the format comfortable for the players who have retired from international cricket to play at the competitive level a bit more. The T20I cricket currently is the hottest format of cricket, packed with action throughout the 20 overs and players trying to score as many runs as possible in those few limited overs. As the T20 fever never stops here are the top 5 players with the most runs in the Twenty20 Internationals.

Most Runs in T20Is

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average Rohit Sharma (IND) 139 3694 118 32.40 Virat Kohli (IND) 107 3660 122* 50.83 Martin Guptill (NZ) 121 3497 105 31.79 Paul Stirling (IRE) 114 3011 115* 28.67 Babar Azam (PAK) 84 2939 122 43.22

T20 is the shortest format of the game which makes it far more enjoyable for cricket fans and also for all of them with lesser knowledge of cricket. It is also the most dynamic format of the game and many times it ends as a high-scoring match and the fans have much much love for it. Many of the international teams have their own T20 specialists who are mainly reserved for T20Is, some also perform well in the 50-over games but very few of those specialists are capable of playing the Test matches.

