New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, announced the 28-member probables squad that will assemble in Kolkata on May 18 to train for the FIFA International window in June.

India are on the preparation path for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round qualifiers, where they are placed in Group C, along with Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, and Singapore, with the qualifiers being played in a home-and-away round robin format, as per the AIFF official website.

The Blue Tigers' next big challenge is against Hong Kong, China, which will play away on June 10 at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon City. The first two matches in Group C, between India and Bangladesh in Shillong, and between Singapore and Hong Kong, China, in Singapore, ended in stalemates, leaving all four teams with a point apiece.

As part of their preparations for the Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, the Blue Tigers will have a 10-day training camp in Kolkata before they fly off to Bangkok to play a FIFA International Friendly against Thailand on June 4. The team will subsequently travel to Hong Kong for their Asian Cup qualifier.

Blue Tigers' 28-member probables for Kolkata camp:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh Chahal, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Nikhil Prabhu.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Head Coach: Manolo Marquez. (ANI)

