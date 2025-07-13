Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, took part in the latest edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle on Sunday, as part of a special rally organised under the theme 'Cycling Rally with Public Sector Undertakings' in Gandhinagar.

The initiative, aimed at promoting fitness and sustainable living, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement and has been gaining momentum across the country.

Mandaviya said, "'Sundays on Cycle' has become a series taking forward PM Modi's vision of 'Fit India'. Cycling is the solution to pollution, traffic and is also the best exercise."

Highlighting the widespread participation of the youth, the Union Minister added, "Youth across the country have actively participated in this movement at more than 7,000 places."

In Delhi, wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known as The Great Khali, on Sunday highlighted the importance of both physical fitness and the empowerment of daughters, while attending the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event.

At the event, Khali lauded the initiative and underlined the importance of fitness in nation-building.

"Feels proud to be here. I see youngsters here cycling, and it is our Prime Minister's dream of a fit India. India can be a Vishwaguru only when our people are fit. This is a great initiative by the Prime Minister... Everyone should dedicate at least one hour a day to their fitness," he told ANI.

However, it was Khali's emotional remarks on the Radhika Yadav murder case that stood out.

Reacting to the shocking incident where a man allegedly killed his own daughter, Khali said, "This is an unfortunate incident that a man killed his own daughter. How will we work towards our motto of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' if we go on killing our daughters?"

The former WWE superstar, visibly disturbed, stressed the need to shift societal mindsets.

"We cannot become a vishwaguru till we support our daughters. I have a daughter. Daughters are no less than sons, and it is all a matter of mentality, which some people still need to change... Everyone should support their daughters and motivate them to pursue sports," he added. (ANI)

