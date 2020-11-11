Buenos Aires [Argentina], November 11 (ANI): Argentine football great Diego Maradona will be discharged from the hospital imminently, his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque has confirmed.

Maradona had undergone a routine operation for a subdural haematoma last week, a day after being admitted due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration. Ever since then, he has been recovering in the hospital.

"A discharge is being considered, he really wants to leave and, although he had already expressed this desire, this is another context and another clinical picture. A patient with great consistency asks us to be discharged and we are ordering the place that will receive him, a comfortable house for his recovery," Goal.com quoted Luque as saying.

"This is generated thanks to the support of the doctors and the hospital, but above all by the support of their environment, family, and representatives. The discharge of Diego is imminent, he is not leaving today but it will be soon," he added.

Maradona had won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and he also guided Napoli to two Serie A titles. He is in charge of the Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia since 2019.

Gimnasia was last seen in action on Sunday, November 8 for the first time since their head coach was hospitalised. Gimnasia's players also held a banner saying -- "we are with you" ahead of the match. (ANI)

