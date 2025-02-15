London [UK], February 15 (ANI): Former England cricketer Mark Butcher has raised concerns about whether England possess enough experience in the 50-over format to compete effectively in the upcoming Champions Trophy. His remarks came after England suffered a humiliating 3-0 series defeat against India, exposing significant weaknesses in their ODI setup.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast during England's third ODI loss in Ahmedabad, Butcher highlighted the lack of match experience among the squad. England fielded several inexperienced players in the series, including Jacob Bethell, who had played just 16 List A games before making his ODI debut last summer. Gus Atkinson, who made his international debut in 2023 after featuring in only two List A matches, endured a difficult tour, conceding 139 runs across two ODIs. Following Bethell's injury, England recalled Tom Banton, who hadn't played a single 50-over match since his last ODI appearance in 2020.

"The first thing that sprung to my mind during the first two ODIs was just how naive most of our cricket is in the 50-over format," said Butcher, as quoted from Wisden.

"I thought 'why might that be?'. It's because we don't play any. There is a world of difference in terms of the tempo that the game needs to continuously be played at. I don't mean that the tempo is a rigid graph that only goes up, the tempo needs to fluctuate in 50-over cricket in a way that it doesn't need to in 20-over cricket. Having that skill and nous and game awareness to know when to put the foot down and when to ease off a little but, when to sit in and when to go hard, is something that only comes with playing lots of it," he added.

"I remember back in the 90s when England would play three Texaco Trophy matches during the course of the summer, the sum total of England's 50-over cricket would be three to six matches per summer. They'd be playing against Indian sides, or West Indian sides or Australian sides, the difference in number of caps between them and our players was three times more on the other team. We're kind of back in that situation now whereby the India players will out number the number of caps of even someone like Jos Buttler for example, by at least two to one or three to one," he said.

"A lot of our guys will be a lot better for the run. Gus Atkinson has had a pretty chastening trip and that's not a bad thing. He's basically found the game far too easy up to this point and has run into the first road block. Being a very talented boy and somebody who has the hunger and desire to be the very best, he will be better for the experience of a flogging in India. But if you're talking about winning a Champions Trophy in a couple of weeks time, it's not likely is it? That our team and the make-up of it and the experience of it is going to have the skill and the nous and the know-how to win what is a very difficult form of cricket, 50-over cricket. It requires more than just putting your foot to the floor and keeping it there," he noted.

In stark contrast, India's young players have considerably more experience in the format. Shubman Gill, at just 25, has already played 50 ODIs and over 100 List A matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in the second match of the series in Cuttack, has already featured in 30 List A games despite being in the early stages of his professional career.

England's campaign in the Champions Trophy will begin on February 22 in Lahore, where they will take on arch-rivals Australia. They will also face Afghanistan and South Africa in the group stage, hoping to overcome their recent struggles and make a strong impact in the tournament. (ANI)

