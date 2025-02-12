Indian national cricket team and England national cricket team are seen wearing green armbands in the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 in the ongoing IND vs ENG ODI 2025 series, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Players on both sides are wearing the green armbands for the noble cause of supporting BCCI's initiative "Donate Organs, Save Lives”. This initiative has been spearheaded by the current ICC Chairman and ex-BCCI Secretary Mr. Jay Shah. The initiative aims to urge people to donate their organs to save the lives of others. The two captains: Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler were seen signing hoardings with the tagline "Donate Organs, Save Lives”. Is India vs England 3rd ODI 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Indian Cricket Team and England Cricket Team Wearing Green Armbands:

The two teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative "Donate Organs, Save Lives”. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah. Pledge, spread the word, and let's be a part of something truly meaningful.#DonateOrgansSaveLives | @JayShah pic.twitter.com/QQ532W26wd — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

