Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) In good news for Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert have returned to training after recovering from COVID-19, the IPL franchise said on Wednesday.

The two cricketers, who had contracted COVID-19 last week, have joined the training after completing the mandatory quarantine.

Marsh and Seifert were seen training with their Delhi Capitals team-mates on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Delhi Capitals took to social media to share photos of the two cricketers from the training session.

"We are feeling Good. Great to have you back at the training, boys," DC said in a social media post.

Australian all-rounder Marsh had to be hospitalised last Monday after returning positive for the virus, days after the initial COVID-19 scare in their camp.

Seifert tested positive two days after Marsh's positive report. Both the players were isolated.

