Inter Milan will have the opportunity to go up top of the Serie A 2021-22 points table when they face Bologna on Wednesday, April 27. The match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium and is set to start at 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The defending champions are unbeaten in eight Serie A matches and that streak is expected to continue with them being in good form at the moment. They beat Roma 3-1 in their previous game and are looking to have a lot of momentum with them, especially as the season is slowly drawing to a close. Bologna, on the other hand, enter this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against Udinese. Ronald Araujo Renews Barcelona Contract Until 2026 with 1Billion Euro Release Clause

Simone Inzaghi's side had defeated Bologna 6-1 the last time these two teams faced off earlier this season. Edin Dzeko scored a brace with Lautaro Martinez, Milan Skriniar, Nicollo Barella and Matias Vecino all found the net for the reigning Serie A champions. They would be keen on securing full points from this clash, something would help them stay alive in this heated title race. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Bologna vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bologna vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna. The game will be held on April 27, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bologna vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bologna vs Inter Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bologna vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bologna vs Inter Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

