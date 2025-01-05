Cape Town [South Africa], January 5 (ANI): Team skipper Shan Masood and right-hand batter Babar Azam's exceptional opening partnership of 205 runs brought Pakistan back into the game in the second and final match of the Test series at the Newlands on Sunday.

At stumps on Day 3, the visitors are 213/1 with Shan Masood () and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad () unbeaten on the crease. They still trail South Africa's total of 615 by 208 runs after failing to avoid the follow-on.

On Day 3, Pakistan aimed to chip away at South Africa's mammoth total with two set batters at the crease. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan built Pakistan's largest partnership of the innings, adding 98 runs off 166 balls as they bravely resisted the relentless Proteas bowling attack.

Babar reached his half-century, but the partnership was broken when debutant Kwena Maphaka claimed his maiden Test wicket. Rizwan followed soon after, bowled by Wiaan Mulder for 46.

Salman Agha was then stumped off Keshav Maharaj's bowling, leaving Pakistan struggling at 155-6 by lunch.

The lower order offered little resistance as the final four wickets fell for just 39 runs. Trailing by 421 runs, South Africa enforced the follow-on, keeping firm control of the match.

Openers Babar Azam and captain Shan Masood displayed remarkable resilience in the second innings, successfully handling everything the Proteas pacers threw at them. The duo guided Pakistan to 80-0 by Tea, with the team still trailing by 341 runs.

In the final session, the duo kept going and held their guard at the crease strongly, forging up a 205-run stand for the opening wicket. Azam was the first to fall after David Bedingham caught the batter out on 81.

The Pakistan skipper helped himself to his sixth Test hundred after a magnificent innings and remained unbeaten on 102 as Pakistan headed into day four at 213/1, trailing by 208 runs.

Earlier in the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. They faced a challenging start in the morning session, slipping to 72-3.

However, they staged a strong recovery, losing only one more wicket for the rest of the day. Skipper Temba Bavuma led from the front with a superb century, while Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 176* at stumps, guiding South Africa into a strong position.

On Day 2, South Africa continued to dominate with the bat. Kyle Verreynne brought up his third Test century, while Ryan Rickelton went on to score a brilliant double century, finishing with 259. South Africa posted an imposing total of 615 before being bowled out.

The Proteas pacers then delivered a fierce opening spell, reducing Pakistan to 64-3 by stumps. Despite the early damage, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings, ensuring no further setbacks for the rest of the day's play.

Brief Score: South Africa 615 all out (Ryan Rickelton 259, Temba Bavuma 106, Mohammad Abbas 3/94) vs Pakistan 194 & 213/1 f (Shan Masood 102*, Babar Azam 81, Marco Jansen 1/56). (ANI)

