Madrid, Feb 1 (AP) A look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Real Betis hosts Osasuna looking to extend its unbeaten streak to eight matches in all competitions. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini has won five of its last seven matches, including against Real Sociedad last Tuesday to advance to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Osasuna, sitting just outside the relegation zone in the league, was eliminated in the Copa by second-division club Almería in a penalty shootout on Wednesday. It defeated Granada in its last league match to halt a 13-game winless streak. (AP)

