London, Mar 29 (AP) Jean-Philippe Mateta made his Crystal Palace return Saturday for the first time since sustaining a serious head injury that required 25 stitches on a severely lacerated ear.

The forward was hospitalized after being kicked in the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts in an FA Cup match earlier this month.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Leganes, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

He has been out of action since then but was back in Palace's starting lineup for the Cup quarterfinal match against Fulham.

Mateta was injured when Roberts rushed outside the 18-yard box to clear a long ball and struck the France striker in the side of the face with a high boot. The goalkeeper was sent off, while Mateta left the field on a stretcher and was taken to a hospital.

Also Read | Newcastle United Set To Hold Open-Top Bus Parade To Celebrate English League Cup 2024-25 Title.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said it was “the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I've ever seen.”

Palace won 3-1.

Roberts' initial three-game ban was extended to six games after the English Football Association called for extra punishment. The goalkeeper later revealed he'd received abusive messages and threats.

“Liam contacted me and texted me while I was in hospital and I told him: It is OK, it is football,'” Mateta said in an interview with Sky Sports. "He apologized. He was worried.

“I don't think he woke up and thought I want to cut the head of JP.' There is a lot of pressure. He wanted to do good, too much emotion makes you do crazy things. It was just a mistake. You learn from it." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)