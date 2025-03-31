New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Rajgir, the historic city in Bihar, is all set to host the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority on Monday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lauded the move.

"It is a matter of immense pride and honour for Bihar to host the Asia Cup in the historic city of Rajgir. This is not just a sporting event; it is a testament to our commitment to nurturing sports and developing world-class infrastructure in the state. Rajgir, known for its rich cultural heritage, is now poised to become a vibrant centre for international sports," Nitish Kumar said, according to Hockey India release.

"Hosting this prestigious tournament reflects the growing stature of Bihar on the global sports map. We eagerly welcome all participating nations and invite fans from across the world to witness top-tier hockey in the heart of Bihar. This event will not only inspire our youth but also open new opportunities for the growth of sports in the region. I wish all the teams the very best for what promises to be an exhilarating tournament," he added.

The tournament will take place from August 29 to September 7 at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a significant milestone in India's sports infrastructure and Bihar's emergence as a global sporting hub. This will be the second international sporting event hosted by Rajgir, following the successful Women's Asian Champions Trophy in November 2024, where India emerged victorious.

The 12th edition of the continental tournament will witness the participation of eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia. The remaining two teams will secure their spots through the qualifying tournament, the AHF Cup. (ANI)

