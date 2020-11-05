New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India's coach Ravi Shastri and cricketers, from both past and present, extended wishes to the team captain Virat Kohli, who turned 32 on Thursday.

Shastri hailed the skipper for setting the bar in fitness at an "all-time high" while wishing him on the occasion.

"To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat," Shastri tweeted.

Batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday bro @imVkohli."

Kohli, who holds the top spot in ICC's ODI batting rankings, made his debut in the format in August 2008. The player went on to play 248 ODIs for the team and has amassed 11867 runs.

Kohli has represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7240 runs with the highest of 254*. In T20I cricket, he has played 82 matches and scored 2794 runs.

"I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead! @imVkohli #birthday," pacer Mohammad Shami wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Harbhajan Singh, in his tweet, said: "Happy birthday @imVkohli have a great year ahead with full of happiness.. keep shining..God bless you."

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also wished Kohli on his birthday.

"May the hunger for runs continue and may you achieve new heights and find fulfillment in whatever you do @imVkohli. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, highlighting Kohli's achievements, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted: " 2011 World Cup-winner; 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket; Most Test wins as Indian captain; Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's). Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday." (ANI)

