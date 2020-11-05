AC Milan and Lille OSC will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the new season when they play each other in their third Group H match of Europa League 2020-21. AC Milan vs Lille Europa League match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Italy on November 6 (Friday). Both teams are unbeaten so far in their domestic leagues and also in the UEL. But with Milan lead the Serie A points table with five wins and a draw in six games, Lille are behind PSG in the Ligue 1 points table with five wins and four draws. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the AC Milan vs Lille match in Europa League 2020-21 should scroll down for all details. MIL vs LIL Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for AC Milan vs Lille Football Match.

Stefano Pioli’s side have been in terrific form in this new season and already look the contenders for the Serie A title. They are also on a two-match winning streak heading into their next Europe League home clash. Lille, on the other, have drawn their last three matches, which includes a 2-2 draw against Celtic in the Europa League.

When is AC Milan vs Lille, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

AC Milan vs Lille match in UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will take place on November 6 (Thursday midnight). The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Lille, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the AC Milan vs Lille match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live action of MIL vs LIL Group H match live on Sony Ten SD and HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of AC Milan vs Lille UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

The match will also be available live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the AC Milan vs Lille UEFA Europa League match online for its fans in India.

