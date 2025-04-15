Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday named a stand each after the incumbent India Test captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Ajit Wadekar and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar here at the Wankhede Stadium.

The decisions to name the stands were taken during the MCA's annual general meeting.

As per the resolution passed, Divecha Pavilion's Level Three will now be known as the Rohit Sharma Stand, Grand Stand Level 3 will be named after ex-ICC chairman Pawar and Grand Stand Level 4 will be named after Wadekar.

Wadekar, who played 37 Tests and two ODIs from 1966-1974, led India to historic series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971. He passed away in August 2018 at the age of 77.

"Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

