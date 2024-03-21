Paris, Mar 21 (AP) McDonald's will become the title sponsor of the French league from July for the next three season, the league said on Thursday.

The fast-food chain is succeeding Uber Eats as the title sponsor of Ligue 1. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Also Read | Paris to Give Out 300,000 Condoms to Athletes After Lifting Intimacy Ban for Olympics 2024.

According to L'Equipe newspaper, which did not specify its sources, McDonald's will pay 30 million euros per season ($33 million). The sports outlet said the food delivery service Uber Eats currently pays about 16 million euros ($17.5 million) per season.

“This partnership marks the coming together of two major institutions that are deeply rooted in the daily lives and collective imagination of the French people,” the French league said. “Through its national network of 1,560 restaurants, McDonald's will enable Ligue 1 to get even closer to its fans across the country.” (AP) AM

Also Read | IPL 2024: Can Ruturaj Gaikwad Fill In The Shoes of MS Dhoni or Will 2022 Repeat For Chennai Super Kings?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)