New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Sergio Mendigutxia struck twice at the fag end of the match as Gokulam Kerala ended their three-match losing streak with a dramatic 2-1 win over Rajasthan United in the I-League here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan United took the lead in the ninth minute through Bektur Amangeldiev and were on the verge of taking away all the three points at the Ambedkar Stadium.

But Gokulam Kerala equalised in the 90th minute through a goal from the penalty kick taken by Mendigutxia, who also scored another nine minutes into the injury time.

This was Rajasthan United's sixth loss on the trot.

The match looked settled in favour of Rajasthan till the 89th minute, when their captain Lalliansanga Renthlei was shown the red card by referee Rahul Kumar Gupta for bringing down Mendigutxia inside the penalty box. Mendi scored from the penalty.

Nine minutes into the injury time, Mendigutxia headed in a Noor's cross from the right wing to make it 2-1.

