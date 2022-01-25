New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi International badminton event will share the prize money after the title clash was declared a "no match" with one of the players testing positive for COVID-19.

"The two men's singles finalists at the Syed Modi India International 2022 will receive finalist World Ranking points and an equal share of the prize money.

Also Read | Australian Open Reverses Ban on T-Shirts Supporting Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai After Outcry.

"The men's singles final was declared 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 and the other finalist was deemed a close contact," said BWF in a statement on Tuesday.

The all-French final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was scheduled on Sunday.

Also Read | Australia Open 2022: India's Challenge Ends After Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram Lose in Quarter Finals.

Indian star P V Sindhu had won the women's singles title beating compatriot Malvika Bansod.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)