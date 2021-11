Turin, Nov 13 (AP) Novak Djokovic has more history in his sights and is hopeful his recent break from action can help end a six-year title drought at the Nitto ATP Finals.

On it being necessary for him to take a two-month break before the hard court season, he said, "Mentally and emotionally, probably unlike any other year that I've had so far because of the pressure of the achievement potential. You know, history making, etc. So it did take a lot out of me and I just felt like I needed that break in order to rejuvenate and try to get ready for the strong finish of the season.

"So I've started the indoor season very well with the Paris (Masters) win and hopefully I can keep on going with a good performance this year."

The world number one has dominated the sport for most of that spell but has been unable to add to the five titles he won in 2008 and from 2012-15, keeping him tied with Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl and one short of Roger Federer's record.

"It could be just the amount of energy that you spend during the season that you maybe don't have enough left in the tank for that final push," said the Serbian who won half of his 20 grand slam titles in the period.

