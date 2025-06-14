Amsterdam, Jun 14 (AP) Belgian tennis player Elise Mertens saved 11 match points before beating Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach the final of the Libema Open on Saturday.

The WTA said that was the most match points saved in a main draw women's match this decade.

After repeatedly fending off defeat, the 20th-ranked Mertens won 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 on the grass court in 's-Hertogenbosch.

“I didn't even know it was 11, after one or two I lost count,” the third-seeded Mertens said. “I was very focused on the game, which, of course, I like that about me, that I just keep going.”

Mertens will face qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania in the final. (AP)

