Buenos Aires, May 15 (AP) Argentina will have captain Lionel Messi back for its World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, the national team announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami star missed the March doubleheader because of an adductor injury but the team still clinched qualification for next year's tournament by beating Uruguay and Brazil.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Reveals Conversation With Virat Kohli Ahead of His Test Retirement, Says ‘The Mind Had Told the Body, It's Time To Go'.

Defending champion Argentina will visit struggling Chile on June 5 and then will host sixth-place Colombia in Buenos Aires on June 10.

Messi will then return to the United States to play in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup, when Inter Miami plays Egyptian team Al Ahly on June 14 in Miami.

Also Read | Top Sports Betting Site: Bet on Fantasy Sports with the Best Odds at Toshi.bet.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, who had been omitted from previous games for tactical reasons, was also included in Argentina's 28-man squad called by coach Lionel Scaloni.

For the first match, Scaloni will be without defender Nicolás Otamendi and midfielders Enzo Fernández and Leandro Paredes, who are suspended. All three are in the squad.

The injured Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Montiel are among the notable absences, while defenders Marcos Acuña and Germán Pezzella were also left out by the Argentine coach. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)