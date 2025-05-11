With a win under their belt, Inter Miami took on Minnesota United in MLS 2025 and suffered a thrashing, which helped the Loons climb to second place in the Western Conference. Bongokuhle Hlonhwage opened the scoring for the home side, while Anthony Markanich gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead by the end of the first half. Lionel Messi did strike back for the Herons, hitting the only goal for Inter Miami in the match. Adding to the injury, Marcelo Weigandt hit an own goal and gave United a 3-0 lead, with the final nail in the coffin coming from Robin Lod, who scored the fourth goal for the Loons. Inter Miami 4-1 New York Red Bulls, MLS 2025: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi Strike Goal Each As Herons Return To Winning Ways, Rise To Fourth Place In Standings

Minnesota United 4-1 Inter Miami, MLS 2025

Full time in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/MoNMFW46E3 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 10, 2025

