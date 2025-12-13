Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Star footballer Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (The Salt Lake Stadium) on Saturday, where they greeted fans who were present at the stadium in thousands.

An exhibition match between Diamond Harbour and Mohun Bagan was played in Messi's honour at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Chaos in Kolkata As Fans Vandalises Stadium Accuse Mantris of Hogging Argentine Footballer’s Time.

After the match, the Argentine legend interacted with players from both teams. While some players got their jerseys signed by Messi, others clicked selfies with the football icon, creating memorable moments for participants and supporters alike.

Earlier in the day, Messi virtually unveiled and inaugurated a 70-foot statue built in his honour at Lake Town in Kolkata. The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club had completed the iron statue in admiration of Messi. The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic victory with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Argentina Legend Virtually Unveils His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata.

Following the statue inauguration, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Messi at the venue. During the brief interaction, Khan's youngest son, Abram, was seen clicking a photo with the football legend as the actor stood by his side.

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning as he kicked off the first leg of his GOAT India Tour. He arrived in Kolkata to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)