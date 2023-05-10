Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a unique record to their name following their win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

MI defeated RCB by chasing the 200 in 16.3 overs sparing 21 balls which is the fastest victory by any team chasing a 200-plus score in IPL history.

Previously in 2017, Delhi Daredevils had the record of the fastest 200-plus run chase, winning the match against Gujarat Lions. DC had chased the target of 208, with 15 balls to spare. Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) also pulled off a 200-plus chase, winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders sparing 10 balls in the year 2010.

Put to bat first by MI, RCB put on 199/6 in their 20 overs. After MI took early wickets of Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6), RCB bounced back into the game with a 120-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Faf du Plessis (65 in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (68 in 33 balls, with eight fours and four sixes).

Late cameos from Dinesh Karthik (30 in 18 balls, four boundaries and a six) and Kedar Jadhav (12* in 10 balls) took RCB to a competitive total.

Jason Behrendorff (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Kumar Kartikeya took a wicket each.

In chase of 200, Ishan Kishan's power-hitting put MI to a good start but the hosts were reduced to 52/2 in five overs after Kishan (42 in 21 balls, four fours and four sixes) and skipper Rohit Sharma (7) were dismissed by Wanindu Hasanranga.

However, once Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera settled, there was no looking back for MI. The duo put on 140 runs for the third wicket. Suryakumar scored 83 off just 35 balls, consisting of seven fours and six sixes. Wadhera scored 52* in 34 balls with four boundaries and three sixes, hitting the winning runs for MI.

MI chased down the total with 21 balls and six wickets in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav took home the 'Man of the Match' award for his explosive knock.

With this win, MI has reached the third spot, with six wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. RCB has slipped to seventh position, having won five matches and lost six. They have a total of ten points. (ANI)

