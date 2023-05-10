After 2011, India is finally going to host the ODI World Cup in October. The last time India hosted an ICC event was in 2016, the T20 World Cup. They missed out on the 2021 edition despite getting hosting rights due to covid restrictions. 10 teams are going to participate in the World Cup with games divided in round robin format and the knockouts. With the 8 direct participants confirmed now, BCCI is expected to announce the full schedule of the World Cup soon, tentatively after the end of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 after getting formal approval from all concerned parties. Ahead of that reports suggest, the ODI World Cup 2023 will have its opening match and the Final being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also, the likely dates of highly awaited India vs Pakistan clash are also revealed. South Africa Qualify for ODI World Cup 2023 After Rain Washes Out Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI.

As reports suggest, the World Cup will start on October 5 with the opening clash between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at Ahmedabad. India will play their first match with Australia at Chennai. The much-awaited face-off between India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 which is a sunday, although the venue is yet to be decided. The final is scheduled on another Sunday, November 19.

It has also been reported that Pakistan has agreed to tour India for the World Cup irrespective of the ongoing tension between the two cricket boards over the upcoming Asia Cup. Although, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is understood to be having reservations over playing the big game against India in Ahmedabad. However, it is learnt that the PCB has agreed to play the final in Ahmedabad, should its team reach the title clash. 'Figment of Imagination' ICC Dismisses Speculations About Pakistan Playing Their Cricket World Cup 2023 Matches in Bangladesh Instead of India.

Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai are the designated venues for the World Cup according to the tentative schedule drawn. Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai is most likely to get a semifinal game. The tentative schedule also indicates Pakistan will play their games at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

As mentioned previously India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are the eight teams that have already qualified for the 10 team ODI World Cup. The last two spots will be filled through a qualifying tournament in June-July in Zimbabwe in which two former champions, West Indies and Sri Lanka, will compete along with the Netherlands, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Scotland, UAE and host Zimbabwe.

